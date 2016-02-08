Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --With necessity as the mother of invention, Strap N' Guard Accessories Co. creates a niche for themselves and sees expansion. Designed to expand retailer's product offerings with solutions to fashion problems, the company's virtual store now has a Wholesale Division. It's designed for clothing, lingerie and swimwear retailers who seek to buy large quantities of Strap N' Guard® solutions products. Now fashion retailers can place bulk orders to broaden their customer base with a unique line of fashion solutions products. To that end, the company will also highlight their goods at the WWDMagic show in Vegas come mid-February.



So who is Strap N' Guard Accessories? The company offers what they call solution products to help women support everyday wear. Fashion dilemmas such as strapless malfunctions, broken bra straps, slipping bra straps, slipping shoulder pads and limiting bras are tackled. Instant fixes include the Universal Pin-On Hooks. The patent-pending product has an innovative universal pin-on functionality for bra straps. The removable pin-on hooks give wearers multiple looks and ultimate support for any strapless garment. Basically, the multi-functional product gives women a choice of wearing a bra or going braless. They even work in swimwear.



Unlike ordinary bra hooks, the Universal Pin-On Hooks have multiple functions. The hooks latch to a bra, and/or garments, to engage straps wherever a personalized fit is needed. As every woman's size is different, this makes breast support optimal. No more sewing bra loops or bra straps, the pin-on hook straps eliminate the need.



Strap N' Guard offers retailers wholesale prices at a discount of more than 50% off the standard retail price. Starting February 16th the company will accept wholesale applications.



Retailers can choose from 50 styles of the highest-quality functional straps including Clear Invisible Straps, Rhinestone Straps, Beads Straps, Stone Straps, and Fabric Straps. These replacement straps can be used for both bras and clothing. They all come with patents-pending Brooch Pin Hooks, which are great for securing all strapless garments and for easily replacing bra straps.



The company also offers their newest solution, the Pin-On Convertible 3-Way Bra Strap. This product helps with a non-slip functionality and keeps bra straps in place to achieve a flawless look with high-neck sleeveless tops, swimwear, costumes and dresses.



For more information visit http://www.strapnguard.com/.



About Strap N' Guard Accessories, Co.

Since 2012 Strap N' Guard Accessories, Co. has sold their products worldwide. Markets include the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and China. In addition to their website, the company currently sells via virtual stores through Amazon, Etsy, Sears, and Ebay.



