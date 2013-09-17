Strategic Maintenance Solutions Adds Certification to Offer IBM TRIRIGA, the Best of Integrated Workplace Management

Gorham, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS) and IBM’s recently acquired TRIRIGA, joined forces earlier this year bolstering SMS with a new offering for their clients. IBM TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS), provides strategic facilities planning, implementation, and management while integrating these processes with other utilized enterprise systems.



“Being able to offer this integrated system to clients gives us, and the client, an even more diverse set of tools to apply to the ever-changing technological business climate,” states Vice President, Dan Hobart, “Efficiency and productivity are key to success and IBM TRIRIGA offers just that.”



IBM TRIRIGA is a data integration system that benefits organizations’ assets in real estate management, capital project management, facilities management, facilities maintenance and operations, as well as, environmental and energy management. Implementing IBM TRIRIGA creates a single technology platform in which a workplace infrastructure will increase transparency, control and automation, combined to maintain optimal organization efficiency and returns.



SMS is a global leader in the implementation, enhancement and validation of Enterprise Asset Management, Enterprise Resource Management and Calibrated Asset Management systems. SMS recently gained AAA-Accreditation in IBM Tivoli Maximo Asset Management, consistently aiming to stay ahead of their clients’ needs and maximize their IBM partnership.



About Strategic Maintenance Solutions

Since 1999, Strategic Maintenance Solutions, a Maine based company, has focused on an Engineering, Operations, and Maintenance approach to the implementation and improvement of Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Asset Management systems.



SMS President, Jason Oney, and Vice President, Daniel Hobart, both graduates of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, have continuously provided clients with effective solutions employing more than 100 employees focused on client satisfaction.



SMS clients choose SMS for new implementations, upgrades, enhancements and system validation. Strategic Maintenance Solutions is an industry leader and a long-time trusted advisor to many Fortune 1000 companies around the world.



Learn more about SMS at http://www.sms-inc.net.