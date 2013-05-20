Strategic Maintenance Solutions Receives Prestigious AAA-Accreditation in IBM Tivoli Maximo Asset Management

Gorham, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2013 --Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS), a global leader in the implementation, enhancement and validation of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) and Calibrated Asset Management systems, recently received high honors from the multinational technology and consulting corporation, IBM.



SMS was accredited as an AAA-Level Accredited Partner in IBM Tivoli Maximo Asset Management on May 6, 2013 and is now among seven distinguished AAA-Level Accredited IBM Partners in North America in Maximo Asset Management. Jason Oney, President of SMS stated, “We are honored to hold this certificate and have a continued partnership with IBM at a premier level. My employees have always shown great expertise on every project we handle and now hold an IBM AAA-Level accreditation to enhance their hard work.”



An IBM AAA-Level Accredited Partnership requires several individual IBM certifications. SMS currently has eight employees certified in the computerized maintenance management system, Maximo; these certifications require years of preparation and multiple certification exams to ensure expertise within the Maximo product and solution area. A key player in boosting SMS to AAA-Level Accreditation was SMS employee, Scott Begin, Chief Technical Consultant. Begin has been with Strategic Maintenance Solutions for over 10 years holding three IBM certifications, giving SMS a competitive edge in Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Asset Management solutions. Begin’s most prestigious certification, IBM Certified Advanced Deployment Professional, served as the final push for AAA accreditation. SMS was also required to provide two deployment evaluations summarizing Maximo implementation projects completed by the company. Jennifer Hunter, Director of Quality & Compliance and Jason Endsley, Project Manager, submitted evaluation forms reflecting SMS’ best-in-breed project management practices and Maximo implementation expertise that focuses on client satisfaction in achieving maintenance and reliability goals.



The AAA-Accreditation sets SMS apart from other consultants in the industry by proving their expertise and achievements while holding greater knowledge of the IBM/Tivoli Product. SMS continues to grow as an IBM Premier Partner and provide exceptional Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Asset Management systems consulting to clients around the world.



About Strategic Maintenance Solutions

Since 1999, Strategic Maintenance Solutions, a Maine based company, has focused on an Engineering, Operations, and Maintenance approach to the implementation and improvement of Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Asset Management systems.



SMS President, Jason Oney, and Vice President, Daniel Hobart, both graduates of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, have provided clients with effective solutions employing more than 100 employees focused on client satisfaction.



SMS’ clients choose SMS for new implementations, upgrades, enhancements and system validation. Strategic Maintenance Solutions is an industry leader and a long-time trusted advisor to many Fortune 1000 companies around the world.



