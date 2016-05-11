Roseville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Helping organizations across retail, healthcare, service firms, hospitality, and B2B among others, Boome launches to change the customer service playing field. Informing their clients of what their customers want, via the newest market research, the company ups the ante on satisfaction overall. Helping businesses "boom" the consultancy sets its sights on assuring that businesses provide their customers with the optimum experience possible. Using the book "What Customers Crave" by author and management consultant Nicholas Webb as a viable resource, the new company accomplishes this without overly involved, cumbersome information unnecessary to drive results.



Michelle Lynn, CEO of Boome said of the potential to easily boost a company's bottom line, "It's plain and it's simple. We're not about charts and graphs and 300-page reports. We focus on delivering measurable results to help our clients' organizations lead their industries in customer satisfaction, retention, and excellence. For 20 years we've successfully served the most recognizable brands in the world and driven profitability and customer loyalty seamlessly."



With personalized service the Boome strategy is something of an example in itself. Every team member is an owner and therefore highly vested in the quality provided. To that end, the team offers best in class Customer Insights as well as Customer Experience as a Managed Service, and Customer Experience CX Planning. Executive Management and Team CX Training and follow up with Customer Experience CX Audits increase benefits. As does Boom?'s Enterprise Strategy, Innovation and CX Consulting. Rounding out their unconventional services is additional training with Camp Crave Customer Experience Retreats and on-site learning events that drive growth, profit and customer engagement.



About Boome

Boome is a boutique firm comprised of Certified Management Consultants that provides consumer insights, customer experience consulting, patient satisfaction consulting and a wide range of customer service training. As thought leaders in the area of enterprise management, innovation, and customer experience, the company makes use of a massive body of research to deliver exceptional returns on investment.



