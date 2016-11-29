Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --AI-powered Data Analytics Platform



Stratifyd Signals' Interactive Dashboard



Stratifyd Signals™ is an AI-powered, next-gen Data Analytics platform. Today we are excited to announce major functionality additions:



User-Centric Visual Analytics

Intuitive User Interface



The User Interface (UI) is redesigned for a more streamlined analytics approach, with a customized dashboard within your business context: Sales, Marketing, HR, and Voice of Customer. Users can start the system with their functional domains to enjoy pre-populated contextual templates created by our experts. Users can pivot on any data dimension, and have infinite tabs to explore multiple aspects of their datasets.



Insights Across All Data



Stratifyd Signals' Built-In Data Connectors



We simplified the way data connectors operate, and added additional data connectors to Foresee, Google Analytics, User Voice, Survey Monkey, and several other popular websites, providing 30 standard data connectors in total. We continue to give users flexibility to mix and match data from different sources for comparative analysis?—?one of our most popular features. Signals provides insights across all data: structured data, semi-structured data, and unstructured data.



Interactive Storytelling



Stratifyd Signals Dashboard



Signals enhanced the dashboard to tell better the story. Users can now insert webpages, images, and annotations to each dashboard, even down to the widget level. We have also made it more convenient for sharing dashboards with colleagues. There are now even more customizations to the tabs and dashboard. Users can select different color schemes and fonts, down to the variable/category level.



Faster Than Ever



Turning data into action is now performed in just four steps:



Run your data through the SignalsTM AI engine

Visualize your Analytics Results within Dashboards

Discover Insights within your Business Context

Collaborate with your Colleagues



We significantly reduced the number of clicks for one to build a dashboard, without sacrificing the insights and customization. The method to create a widget has been streamlined, and the user can now launch the platform with custom dimensions you want to analyze, and a specific visual outcome.



Stratifyd Signals™ was named one of the leading innovators in text analytics in 2016 by IDC. Click to request a demo or download a white paper.



If you have any questions, please contact us at webcontact@stratifyd.com.