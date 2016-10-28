Stratifyd Signals-Your Next-Gen Data Analytics Platform

Do not miss the opportunity to request a preview, you will be surprised!
Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2016 --The UI system is redesigned to have a more streamlined analytics approach and accustom it for different VOC vertical domains.
TEMPLATES
Created by roles
People can now start the system with their function domains 'Sales', 'Marketing','HR', and 'User Analysis' to enjoy pre-populated contextual templates done by our experts in this areas.
30 Data Sources
We simplified the way data connectors in the system.
6 New Data Sources
The updates system, not only includes additional 6 data sources but also give users the flexibility to mix-match data from different sources.
Infinite TABS
The users can have infinite tabs that dive into multiple aspects of their datasets, in a combined fashion of structured and unstructured data.
Want to learn more please go to http://www.stratifyd.com