StreamFab 6 and Android Version Are Now Available!

??, ??? -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2022 --After continuous development since the release of StreamFab 5, the all-new Streamfab 6 is now available! And now, the long-awaited StreamFab for Android is also released at the same time.



Please take a look at the version updates. Great features await your exploration!



StreamFab 6 greatly exceeds your expectations!

- Newly developed download engine delivers 10x faster download speeds and 40% faster download times.

- StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader not only supports over 400 pages, but also revolutionizes DRM technology by supporting 1080p quality.

- Select and display trending movies and TV shows to download in just one step.

- Automatically detects video subscription service login information and performs auto-login within the software.

- Cross-sectional aggregate search engine allows you to freely download videos and select quality across websites.



The all-new StreamFab for Android

- Download your favorite videos directly to your Android phone or Android tablet.

- Unlimited downloaded videos can be stored permanently offline.

- Currently, StreamFab for Android supports Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. In the future, we plan to further expand its capabilities to support video streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, and HBO.



Limited Time Special Offer

As a thank you to existing StreamFab users, we are now offering an affordable upgrade to our most complete all-in-one!

If you purchase StreamFab for Android now, you will receive early-bird pricing and free access to all future supported websites. This is a limited time offer, so take advantage of it!

For more information on the special offer, please visit: https://dvdfab.co.jp/streamfab6.htm



Who is DVDFab?

Founded in 2003, DVDFab is an international leading multimedia processing software supplier,

dedicated to developing and exploring multimedia experiences for worldwide users.

Who is StreamFab?

StreamFab is a brand of DVDFab Software that focuses on providing "Video Downloader" solutions for streaming services uses. The brand offers an all-inclusive downloader app for macOS and Windows OS - the StreamFab Downloader.