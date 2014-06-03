Streaming Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Music: Listening Hours and Revenue Analytics 2013 - 2016 - Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2014 --Streaming music radio, curated station and track play listening hours are spinning ahead at a 2013 growth rate of 47.5%, backed by monetization initiatives channeling $1.22 billion into the digital music ecosystem.



This due diligence level sector analytics report presents a multi-year analysis of listening by brand, platform, product offering, business model, subscriber count, available inventory by format, CPMs (national and local), sellout rates and corresponding advertising revenue.



To Get Full Access of Report visit: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/streaming-radio-market



Table Of Content



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Digital Streaming Radio and Track/Curated Station Play Listening Hour Growth Forecast at 35.9 Billion Hours in 2013



76.8% of Ad Supported Listening Hours in 2013 Are Monetizing With In-Stream Audio Inventory

Track Play/Curated Station Listening Hours Rose by 84% in 2012

Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Growth Comparison: 2012-2011

Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Revenue Forecast to Rise 49% in 2013



Terminology and Definitions



SECTION ONE



Mobile Has Completely Recast the Streaming Radio, Track Play and Curated Station Market

The Mobile Platform is Contributing Significantly to a Listening, Audience Reach, Business Model, Revenue and Royalty Payment Scale

Market Catalysts 9

Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Library Size: 2013

Digital Streaming Radio and Track/Curated Station Play Listening Hours Forecast at 35.9 Billion Hours in 2013

Digital Streaming Music Radio and Track Play Listening Hour Growth History and Forecast: 2004 - 2016

Digital Streaming Music Radio and Songplay Listening Hour Comparison: 2004-2012

Ad Supported Listening Hours Grew by 146.3% in 2012

Ad Supported Listening Hours: 2005 - 2016

Shoutcast Emerges as an Ad-Supported Platform: Display and Video Inventory Rolled Out in 2012

Monthly Ad Supported Listening Hour Comparison: 2005 - 2016

Pandora Listening Hours Increased 97.4% during Calendar Year 2012

Pandora Listening Hours: 2011 - 2012

Shoutcast Delivered over 6 Billion Listening Hours in 2012: Commences Monetizing with Ad-Supported Model

Shoutcast Inventory Formats and Pricing 24

Shoutcast Listening Hour Growth: Annual Totals 2005 - 2012

76.8% of Ad Supported Listening Hours in 2013 are Monetizing with In-Stream Audio Inventory

Listening Hours Supported by Gateway and In-Stream Audio Advertising: 2005-2016

Digital Music Radio/Track Play Listening Hours: 2012 Streaming Radio Segment by Brand

Digital Music Listening Hours: 2012 Curated Station/Track Play Segment by Brand

Track Play/Curated Station Listening Hours Rose by 84% in 2012

Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Growth Comparison: 2012-2011

Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Annual Hours



SECTION TWO 62



Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Revenue Forecast to Rise 49% in 2013

Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Revenue Analysis

Revenue per 1,000 Hours of Listening Clocking in at $34 in 2013, including Subscription Services

Ad Supported and Subscription-Based Digital Streaming Music Radio and Track Play Revenue: 2005 - 2016

Digital Music Rights Payments Estimated at $506 Million in 2012

Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2012

Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2012

Music Labels Are Already Major Stakeholders in Streaming Radio and On-Demand Music Programming

Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2013

Pandora’s Public Valuation Indicative of Market-Wide Expectations of Sector Growth in 2013/2014

Pandora Revenue Analysis: 2009 - 2014

Digital Music and Track Play Subs Forecast to Increase by 40% in 2013

Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Subscription Revenue: 2003-2016

Subscription Digital Music Radio/Song Play Revenue Analysis by Brand: 2003-2013

Subscription Radio and Song Play Service Brands and Revenue Analysis: 2003-2013

Double-Digital Growth Rates For Ad-Supported Digital Music Services through 2016

Digital Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Media Spend: 2005-2016

In-Stream Audio Estimated at 49.5% of Total Media Spend in 2013

Digital Streaming Music Radio/Curated Station/Track and Song Play Advertising Media Spend: 2003 - 2016

Audio Inventory Annually by Month: 2003 - 2016

Media Spend: Digital Streaming, Curated Station and Track Play Music Radio 2003-2016

Media Spend: Digital Streaming, Curated Stations and Track Play Music Radio 2003-2016

Total Audio/Video and Display Paid Media Placement: Digital Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Services 2005 - 2016



SECTION THREE



Q&A's

ABACAST

ACCURADIO

DIAL GLOBAL

IDOBI

PANDORA

RDIO

RHAPSODY

SPOTIFY



Similar Market Studies



LTE Profit Mantras 2014-2018 http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/LTE-profit-mantras-2014-2018-market



Mobile Business Setups for Revival & Profitability 2014 & Beyond http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/mobile-business-setups-for-revival-and-profitability-market



Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/content-delivery-network-CDN-market



Global Data Centre Fabric Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/data-centre-fabric-market



Global Aerial Imaging Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/aerial-imaging-market



Global Ultra High Definition (UHD) Panel (4K) Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/ultra-high-definition-UHD-panel-4k-market



About Us:

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency. With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Our research services ranges into different domains and penetrates in different verticals so that we can carter to diverse needs of various organization. Not wrong to quote that this is the hotspot for research needs of yours.Our strength is in our research analysts who with their proactive approach are able to source best and correct information which can be detrimental in organizations success. We follow six sigma standards leaving no scope for error.



COntact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Direct: +1(617)674-4143

Toll Free: +1(855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email - sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Web - http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/