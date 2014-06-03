Streaming Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Music: Listening Hours and Revenue Analytics 2013 - 2016 - Big Market Research

Digital Streaming Radio and Track/Curated Station Play Listening Hour Growth Forecast at 35.9 Billion Hours in 2013
Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2014 --Streaming music radio, curated station and track play listening hours are spinning ahead at a 2013 growth rate of 47.5%, backed by monetization initiatives channeling $1.22 billion into the digital music ecosystem.
This due diligence level sector analytics report presents a multi-year analysis of listening by brand, platform, product offering, business model, subscriber count, available inventory by format, CPMs (national and local), sellout rates and corresponding advertising revenue.
Table Of Content
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Digital Streaming Radio and Track/Curated Station Play Listening Hour Growth Forecast at 35.9 Billion Hours in 2013
76.8% of Ad Supported Listening Hours in 2013 Are Monetizing With In-Stream Audio Inventory
Track Play/Curated Station Listening Hours Rose by 84% in 2012
Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Growth Comparison: 2012-2011
Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Revenue Forecast to Rise 49% in 2013
Terminology and Definitions
SECTION ONE
Mobile Has Completely Recast the Streaming Radio, Track Play and Curated Station Market
The Mobile Platform is Contributing Significantly to a Listening, Audience Reach, Business Model, Revenue and Royalty Payment Scale
Market Catalysts 9
Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Library Size: 2013
Digital Streaming Radio and Track/Curated Station Play Listening Hours Forecast at 35.9 Billion Hours in 2013
Digital Streaming Music Radio and Track Play Listening Hour Growth History and Forecast: 2004 - 2016
Digital Streaming Music Radio and Songplay Listening Hour Comparison: 2004-2012
Ad Supported Listening Hours Grew by 146.3% in 2012
Ad Supported Listening Hours: 2005 - 2016
Shoutcast Emerges as an Ad-Supported Platform: Display and Video Inventory Rolled Out in 2012
Monthly Ad Supported Listening Hour Comparison: 2005 - 2016
Pandora Listening Hours Increased 97.4% during Calendar Year 2012
Pandora Listening Hours: 2011 - 2012
Shoutcast Delivered over 6 Billion Listening Hours in 2012: Commences Monetizing with Ad-Supported Model
Shoutcast Inventory Formats and Pricing 24
Shoutcast Listening Hour Growth: Annual Totals 2005 - 2012
76.8% of Ad Supported Listening Hours in 2013 are Monetizing with In-Stream Audio Inventory
Listening Hours Supported by Gateway and In-Stream Audio Advertising: 2005-2016
Digital Music Radio/Track Play Listening Hours: 2012 Streaming Radio Segment by Brand
Digital Music Listening Hours: 2012 Curated Station/Track Play Segment by Brand
Track Play/Curated Station Listening Hours Rose by 84% in 2012
Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Growth Comparison: 2012-2011
Digital Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Annual Hours
SECTION TWO 62
Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Revenue Forecast to Rise 49% in 2013
Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Revenue Analysis
Revenue per 1,000 Hours of Listening Clocking in at $34 in 2013, including Subscription Services
Ad Supported and Subscription-Based Digital Streaming Music Radio and Track Play Revenue: 2005 - 2016
Digital Music Rights Payments Estimated at $506 Million in 2012
Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2012
Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2012
Music Labels Are Already Major Stakeholders in Streaming Radio and On-Demand Music Programming
Digital Music Radio/Track Play Royalty Payment Analysis: 2013
Pandora’s Public Valuation Indicative of Market-Wide Expectations of Sector Growth in 2013/2014
Pandora Revenue Analysis: 2009 - 2014
Digital Music and Track Play Subs Forecast to Increase by 40% in 2013
Digital Music Radio/Curated Station and Song Play Subscription Revenue: 2003-2016
Subscription Digital Music Radio/Song Play Revenue Analysis by Brand: 2003-2013
Subscription Radio and Song Play Service Brands and Revenue Analysis: 2003-2013
Double-Digital Growth Rates For Ad-Supported Digital Music Services through 2016
Digital Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Media Spend: 2005-2016
In-Stream Audio Estimated at 49.5% of Total Media Spend in 2013
Digital Streaming Music Radio/Curated Station/Track and Song Play Advertising Media Spend: 2003 - 2016
Audio Inventory Annually by Month: 2003 - 2016
Media Spend: Digital Streaming, Curated Station and Track Play Music Radio 2003-2016
Media Spend: Digital Streaming, Curated Stations and Track Play Music Radio 2003-2016
Total Audio/Video and Display Paid Media Placement: Digital Streaming Music Radio, Curated Station and Track Play Services 2005 - 2016
SECTION THREE
Q&A's
ABACAST
ACCURADIO
DIAL GLOBAL
IDOBI
PANDORA
RDIO
RHAPSODY
SPOTIFY
