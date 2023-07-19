Streamline Accounts Payable with Document Scanning and Automation Software

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --As a document scanning service in Seattle, Micro Com Systems (MCS) has become a one-stop shop for businesses and organizations hoping to streamline operations and reduce messy paperwork. One of their most popular services combines invoice scanning with accounts payable automation for industries looking to bring greater accuracy and efficiency to accounting departments. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/accounts-payable/



With constant cost and regulatory compliance pressures, businesses must improve and extend their services. There is a demand for efficiency, reduced costs and greater accuracy.



ABBYY solutions ensure the smooth delivery of all your department's accounting needs. Features include



Processing invoices swiftly and efficiently to save time and money

Processing multiple formats of incoming invoices

Increasing early-payment discounts

Eliminating late charges and interest

Improving meaningful vendor relationships with faster response time to invoice status

Processing heavy volumes of forms in a timely manner--that includes Explanation of Benefits forms, contracts, and claim forms.



As an add-on to their document scanning service in Seattle, Micro Com offers ABBYY to automate the processing of all-important paperwork (from early-payment discounts to time savings) through a proven classification and indexing system. Using advanced management systems can save organizations significant time and money--ABBYY FlexiCapture Professional classifies and indexes all paper documents and forms in a single stream, ensuring excellent automated capture while reducing tedious paperwork.



Benefits of Using ABBYY:



Accuracy & Automation: reduce costs by virtually eliminating time-consuming error-prone data entry

Expedited invoice entry

Stronger financial reporting capabilities

More money saved with quick and hassle-free data entry

Stronger vendor relationships with shorter invoice query response time

Increased early payment discounts

Faster administration through data transfer to EDMS systems

Greater client satisfaction through skilled staff's newly acquired data entry and management knowledge



ABBYY provides productivity-enhancing solutions that can benefit accounting departments in any organization. It simplifies tedious processes leaving teams with the ability to concentrate more time and resources on matters more beneficial to operations while streamlining payments and relationships with important vendors. To learn more about ABBYY and receive a detailed plan with estimated costs, please call 206-248-3191.



