Streamline Invoice Processing with Invoice Scanning & Accounts Payable Automation Software

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --Micro Com Systems, a leading provider of industrial scanning and document management services, works with businesses that want to streamline and automate invoice processing. Micro Com Systems' offers a complete end-to-end approach to managing invoice workflows with a focus on efficiency, accuracy, and cost reduction. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/accounts-payable/



Micro Com Systems utilizes state-of-the-art ABBYY scanning technology to convert paper invoices into digital formats for advanced scanning and data capture, ensuring high-quality and greater accuracy. The team's advanced OCR (Optical Character Recognition) software extracts critical invoice data, reducing manual data entry errors and improving overall processing efficiency.



One data is extracted, sophisticated document management software seamlessly integrates the data with a businesses' existing accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This compatibility allows for a smooth transition while maintaining the integrity of existing financial records and workflows.



Micro Com Systems' solutions also enable businesses to establish customizable approval workflows, ensuring invoices are routed to the appropriate personnel for review and approval. Automated notifications and reminders help expedite the approval process, reducing the time spent on invoice processing and increasing overall operational efficiency.



For teams looking for enhanced visibility and reporting, Micro Com can grant businesses real-time visibility into invoice processing status with detailed reports for analysis and decision-making. This increased transparency translates into better financial management and more informed business decisions.



Micro Com Systems is committed to helping businesses streamline accounting processes through innovative and tailored solutions. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.

