Streamlined Earbuds on Amazon Fight Tangles and Alzheimer's at the Same Time

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --The definition of altruistic sales, Ear Waxed announces the launch of their consumer-centric earbuds. Keeping ease-of-use top-of-mind the Ear Waxed Pro-Cast Earbuds have five must-have features. They're tangle-free, have a built-in mic, feature noise reduction, are reasonably priced, and support the fight against Alzheimer's disease. What more could a consumer ask for? Truth in advertising perhaps and Earwaxed delivers on this count as well.



Described by Ear Waxed founder, Dave Ozment, as "…the product I wish I could have found years ago." the customer finally gets what they want; a product that delivers on its promises. First, the tangle-free earbuds on Amazon are designed with a flat wire that make knots a thing of the past. Sound is premium and a built-in microphone has one click transfer functionality. This allows the consumer to easily go from listening to audio to taking, or making, a call. Compatible on iPhone and Android devices the Pro-Cast Earbuds price point is a remarkable $15.99, plus promotional discounts are readily available at EarWaxed.com.



High-quality functionality however, is not the product's entire focus. In an effort to redefine how charity is supported, Ear Waxed is committed to giving $1 of every sale to the fight against Alzheimers. Ozment lost his mother to the disease in September of 2013. In her memory he has devised a way for small businesses to "do little things to help people". This very simple shift, this commitment to benevolence, will provide ongoing support that will, with the help of the earbud buying public, amass a worthy sum to support this and other causes.



Ozment says of his product's mission, "On our website I give research articles about promising studies that are taking place for Alzheimer's. There's hope but sometimes I wish I was a billionaire just so I could fund the entire enterprise that finds a cure. Of course that's not going to happen, life doesn't work that way. But it can work this way. It can work where a cool, simple, passionate new product claims an invisibly small portion of the market and redirects dollars already being spent towards a greater good. That's what I hope we can do."



About Ear Waxed

Ear Waxed is a company based just outside Atlanta, Georgia that supplies the marketplace with a superior audio experience via their Pro-Cast Tangle-Free Earbuds with Microphone product. Strategically, a portion of every sale is given to the fight against Alzheimer's.



Contact:

Dave Ozment

Founder, Ear Waxed

Dave@EarWaxed.com



Website:

http://www.EarWaxed.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/EarWaxedEarbuds