Streamlining Operations with Accounting Outsourcing, April Marks a 13-Year Milestone for BOSS

Lindfield, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --Celebrating thirteen years at the helm of an ever increasing industry, Back Office Shared Services (BOSS) announces their April anniversary. Making outsourcing accounting the smartest choice for accounting firms and business owners, BOSS' tact has proved integral. Thus, the service has broadened its reach this year with new services. Designed to optimize their clients' time, the services give new meaning to enhanced workflow systems, seamless work environments, and specialists on tap. Possibly their greatest accomplishment, however, was their ability to continually save their clients up to 71% in accounting fees.



"The fact that we've been able to streamline our clients' day-to-day procedures for the last 13-years is such an honor. I knew accounting outsourcing was the way of the future and, thankfully for many businesses here in Australian and New Zealand, I was right. Saving money and producing flawless bookkeeping is, without hesitation, the smartest choice." Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS, Lee Court, said of his company's milestone.



Making outsource accounting the go-to resource, in the first quarter of 2017 BOSS began offering their services to small and large businesses in the commercial sector. To bolster this effort, they released a comprehensive training schedule to assure that their virtual bookkeepers were educated in every area of tax preparation, planning, and trusts. This is in addition to any type of personal or business accounting necessary for strong practices. This necessitated the promotion of two staff members to Reviewer status. Ultimately, yet one more perk for their clients, the promotions allowed for even greater detail to be given to every procedure and end product.



So how does one get started? It all starts as simply as a job checklist used to dot every "i" and cross every "t." BOSS virtual accountants use it to customize jobs and closely match each client's methods. Then, if necessary, all queries are emailed to an in-house accountant for a seamless beginning.



To hire a virtual accountant visit www.boz.com.au and http://bossoutsourcing.nz/



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



Contact:

Lee Court

Client Relationship and Marketing Manager

enquiries@boz.com.au

1800 889 232



Website:

http://www.boz.com.au

http://bossoutsourcing.nz/