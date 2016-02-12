Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. Introduces New Promotion for Free Oil Change

Streator, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --The auto care specialists at Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. in Streator, IL recently introduced a new promotion that is offering local customers the chance to get a free oil change for their vehicle. For a limited time, loyal customers who come to Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. for five oil changes will get the sixth oil change for free. This is just one of many ways that the professionals at Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. are striving to help their local customers feel valued and appreciated.



Regular oil changes are one of the most important habits vehicle owners can have to improve the longevity of their vehicle. Oil helps lubricate the moving parts of the vehicle engine, but over time, oil becomes dirty or gritty, preventing it from doing the proper job of protecting the engine. Each car has different manufacturer recommendations for the mileage between oil changes, but a general rule of thumb is approximately every 3,000 - 5,000 miles on the vehicle's odometer.



Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. has been known as the leading source of auto repair and maintenance in the Streator, IL area for more than 10 years. With an ASE Certified mechanic on staff, they are able to help customers diagnose and fix the problems with their vehicles without excessive and unnecessary work. Because of this, they are able to keep their prices low and are known for only charging customers for the services they need and nothing more.



As a local automotive shop, Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. offers a comprehensive lineup of auto repair and tire repair services, providing customers with everything they need in town so they don't have to travel elsewhere. They offer tire repair services such as patches, tire changes, and rotations, in addition to keeping some of the most trusted tire brands in stock for their customers. They also offer professional brake services including maintenance, repair, and replacement.



Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. also offers a full lineup of auto repair and diagnostic services along with transmission repairs and even roadside assistance for customers who need anything from a jump start to a new tire during regular business hours.



About Streator Tire and Repair

Cary Bryan founded Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. in 2005 after a lifetime of experience in the car and auto repair industry. Throughout more than a decade in business, Streator Tire and Repair has become known as not only a trusted source for auto repair, but also a family-oriented business that gives back to the community.



For more information about Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. or their latest promotion for a free oil change, please visit www.StreatorTireandRepair.com.