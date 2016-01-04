Streator Tire and Repair Inc. Is the Go-to Automotive Repair Shop in Streator, Illinois

Streator, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Taking your car in for a repair shouldn't be a task that makes us uneasy but in most cases it does. We've all heard story after story of auto mechanics being dishonest and over-charging their clientele but luckily there are some shops we can depend on. Cary Brown, owner and operator of Streator Tire and Repair, has had a passion for cars since the age of 12 and now has a passion for helping the people of his community through what he knows best, automotive repair.



Cary knows how fortunate he is to make a living doing what he loves most and chooses to give back to the local community that keeps him afloat. On top of being a genuine business owner and mechanic, Mr. Bryan regularly donates his services to Streatorland Community Food Pantry. In 2010, a town south of Streator was hit by a tornado leaving people without both the necessary and personal items they had just hours before the tragedy struck. Amidst the chaos, Cary came across one woman that had lost her car and house to the unforgiving tornado. Not too long after hearing of this woman's loss, Cary donated a car to the tornado victim.



About Streator Tire and Repair

It's not too common to see a business owner who is grounded, trustworthy and goes out of their way to give back to the community which is why Streator Tire and Repair is the go-to auto repair shop in Streator, Illinois. In addition, Cary keeps customers coming back with his free oil change rewards system: every time you buy 5 oil changes you get the 6th one free. Whether you live in town or are just stopping through, Streator Tire and Repair offers quality services such as transmission repair, auto repair, auto diagnostics, tire repair and roadside assistance.



For more information about Streator Tire and Repair please visit http://www.streatortireandrepair.com.