Streator Tire and Repair, Inc. Reflects on 11 Years Providing Quality Auto Repair Services to the Community

Streator, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Cary Bryan, owner and operator of Streator Tire And Repair, Inc. of Streator, IL has a long history of love for cars and trucks. Growing up reading Hot Rod and Car Craft magazines, his passion for working on cars began under the tutelage of his father, starting his mechanic apprenticeship at the age of 12 and later driving and hauling bricks with him, working on the trucks side by side on the weekends. His resume is a long list of auto-related professions, from gas stations to muscle car restorations. This ambition to surround himself with autos and their maintenance was the driving motivation behind Streator Tire And Repair, Inc. founded in November of 2005.



Over their 11 years in business there have been many opportunities to reach out to the community of Streator, IL, besides their excellent repairs and roadside assistance. A tornado that devastated a section of Streator in 2010 prompted Bryan to donate a car to a woman that had lost her home and vehicle. The team regular donates services to the Streatorland Community Food Pantry. Bryan has even been known to drive a man 50 miles away to pick up spare keys when the driver had lost his at a cemetery.



Being a part of the Streator, Illinois community is more than just working on cars, it's about being a provider of jobs and a source of great work. The staff are dedicated to quick diagnostics and the mitigation of any unnecessary work, with an ASE™ Certified mechanic on-staff. Mechanic Corey Inman, Bryan's right-hand man has been with the business for nine years and Eric Holloway for six years. It's Mr. Bryan's intention to continue to be a fantastic community service provider for many decades to come.



Streator Tire And Repair, Inc. of Streator, Illinois has been the trusted automotive service provider for the community for the last 11 years. Oil changes, transmissions, diagnostics, tires and brakes - even roadside assistance is available.



To learn more about Streator Tire And Repair, Inc. visit www.StreatorTireAndRepair.com