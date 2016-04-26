Streator Tire and Repair Offers Comprehensive Auto Repair Services for Streator, IL Residents

Streator, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Streator Tire and Repair in Streator, IL offers local residents a one-stop solution for their entire automotive repair, diagnostics, and roadside assistance needs in one location. Through more than a decade in business, Streator Tire and Repair has become a trusted name in the local area for quality and affordable auto repair services.



The expert staff at Streator Tire and Repair offer basic maintenance and service for most cars and light trucks, along with computerized auto diagnostic testing, transmission repairs, and roadside assistance. In addition to auto repair, they also offer quick, efficient, and affordable tire repair along with a full lineup of new tires from the leading brands on the market.



Using computerized auto diagnostic testing, the experts at Streator Tire and Repair are able to accurately and quickly diagnose problems with customer's vehicles so they can get the vehicle back to working condition as quickly as possible. They help clients understand the maintenance and repair needs of their vehicles so they can feel confident about the services and parts they choose to purchase. Additionally, their technicians offer roadside assistance during business hours in the case that clients may need a new tire, tire repair, or a jump start. They also offer brake services along with oil changes to help customers ensure that their vehicles are running in peak condition.



Streator Tire and Repair is conveniently located at 1205 W. Main Street in Streator, IL. They are open for all appointments and walk-in customers Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and on Sundays by appointment only. For a limited time, they are offering a promotion for all customers that provides a free oil change after clients have purchased 5 previous oil changes.



About Streator Tire and Repair

Cary Bryan is the founder and lead mechanic of Streator Tire and Repair. He founded the business in 2005 with the goal of providing expert service with home-town values. Throughout their years in business, Streator Tire and Repair has become known as a trusted local automotive service with family and community-oriented values.



For more information about Streator Tire and Repair and the comprehensive auto repair services they offer for customers in Streator, IL and the surrounding areas, please visit http://www.StreatorTireandRepair.com.