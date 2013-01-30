StreetRod 101 DVD Set Makes Hot Rod Fiberglass Body Modifications Easy

Sycamore, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2013 --The second DVD set in the StreetRod 101 series is designed to empower the home garage hot rod builder with the knowledge and confidence to make from minor to major modifications to a fiberglass street rod body and includes practical information and tips on removing the little flaws inherent in most fiberglass bodies that must be corrected to lay the foundation for a flawless paint job.



The 3-DVD set explains and simplifies choosing the correct fiberglass materials to work with; from matte and cloth to resins and hardeners as well as choosing the most economic tools. Practical personal protection and simplified shop cleanup tips are given, but the focus of the DVDs is on showing how to do real-life fiberglass body modifications that one can duplicate easily at home.



Some of the illustrated examples included in the 5-hour DVD set are: how to extend a body by 4+ inches, how to add a door with hidden hinges, how to replace a firewall to gain 4 inches more driver room, how to install floorboards, how to fit and install windshield posts, how to make a transmission tunnel, how to make a fiberglass mould and how to form and maintain body contours.



Also included are numerous mechanical tips such as: modifying door hinges, how to make a steering column support and column drop, fabricating under dash mounts for master cylinder and brake pedal, how to make a proper ratio brake pedal, and how to fabricate a dual brake pedal assembly for use with beginning drivers and those with disabilities.



This 5-hour instructional DVD set is hosted by Bob Hamilton, an experienced home garage street rod builder who became hooked on hot rods in the 1950s and who retired after 27 years as a high school vocational shop instructor, teaching auto-mechanics, auto-body, paint and machine shop. It's like spending half a day with Bob sharing his knowledge in his home street rod building shop.



Included as a special bonus is a video on Fiberglass Top Modifications. Bob Hamilton shows how to modify a fiberglass top made for a roadster so that it will fit a roadster pickup and he also shows how to include a unique latching mechanism that lets the top stand up when open.



The 3-DVD "StreetRod 101 Fiberglass Body Modifications" set is available for $24.95, plus $4 for shipping and handling (no extra charge for international orders) from http://www.StreetRodPlans.com.