StreetVeiwMaps Becomes the Most Recommended Online Maps by Tourists

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --People looking to find local attractions and local venues while on vacation, are using StreetViewMaps.City. The online street map, which can find any business or attraction within seconds, has become the most recommended street map by tourists.



StreetViewMaps.City was created to help people find all local businesses and establishments worldwide in one spot. It significantly facilitates travelers looking to find local tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, and banks. The interactive travel map is user-friendly, convenient, and irreplaceable helper during travels. Its intuitive design allows people to get the desired direction, see the surrounding establishments, and click on their links.



People traveling to different destinations, or those who need to visit a certain place for the first time and know nothing about the area can now take advantage of the interactive travel map. It shows them in detail what is available in their new location. The Street View Map allows users to explore services and businesses in over 1.3 million cities globally.



Some of the categories included are airports, banks, bakeries, doctors, car rentals, restaurants and fast food, gas stations, supermarkets and groceries, lodging hotels, to name a few. They are displayed by picture icons located at the map's right side. Companies' phone, exact address and website details are also provided, so people can contact them in advance.



The map gives people an opportunity to enter the chosen city and start exploring the streets. The search option gives users a chance to jump directly to the desired place in the world, saving more time than browsing the worldwide directory. Once the place is found, users can drag the map to explore and select any of the icons located on the menu to find out where they could be found.



Whether the travelers use laptops, desktop computers, notebook tablets or smartphones, they will be able to use the interactive travel map at any time and from any place.



To try how the new interactive travel map works, please visit http://www.streetviewmaps.city



About StreetViewMaps.City

StreetViewMaps.City is a worldwide geographical website application with over 1,300,000 worldwide cities in its database.



Contact:

Jason T. Shortes

PH: 321-751-4118

Email: jason@streetviewmaps.city