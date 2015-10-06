Stride, a New York Software Development Firm, Announces New Website Launch

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --There are countless issues that keep Chief Technology Officers up at night. Will the product be finished on time? Why is our tech team we've paid big bucks not producing a quality product? How do we introduce more refined coding processes? How can the company free up more time and resources? Is there a smarter, easier way to fix buggy legacy code? Where can good, experienced developers be found to upscale the company? What is the best way to on-board junior associates to take some work off leadership's plate?



Stride is a NYC consultancy that focuses on all these issues and more. They've recently hired Mod Girl Marketing to complete many essential tweaks to their website to illustrate what makes them different than other area teams. One of the most significant changes is an overhaul of the case studies and testimonials section featuring some of Stride's partners including rapidly growing startups Plated and Thoughtly.



"We like to say that we turn our clients' dreams into a reality by helping teams continuously improve through software," explains CEO Debbie Madden. "Once you know us, you see how true that is, but a prospective client might be wondering, 'What exactly does that look like?' That's why we decided to revamp our website and include a couple case studies that illustrate the way our tech solutions help companies and how our approach differs from the competition."



Other changes found on the new site include the crucial "Approach" page. Unlike other NYC consultants, Stride "co-locates" with existing development teams. In other words, they send their consultants to embed themselves in the company culture, which allows them to understand their business model better than anyone else. These consultants help optimize and improve the existing tech team by educating them on how to produce clean, quality code. Consultants help optimize and improve the existing team by educating them on Agile engineering best practices. As true partners, they also help build web applications and MVPs for startups that lack existing teams to ensure that high quality products are delivered on-time.



"We never propose a one-size-fits-all solution," explains Madden. "Our approach is more tech-based than simply the creative design end. We're willing to take on bigger projects and come right out to your company to help you in a dynamic, hands-on way. Some companies just want staff training or leadership coaching, which we can also do, as the situation warrants. We wanted our new website to reflect our company's versatility and effective way of doing business."



The new Stride website and more information can be found at http://www.stridenyc.com/



