Strip on the Strip Relieves Vegas of Its Clothing for a Good Cause

Giving participants every reason to show some skin, Strip on the Strip celebrates the wild success of their Las Vegas charity run to benefit homeless vets. Taking the term, "run for a cause" to new heights the organization launched its inaugural event with a promise. They promised to give every item of clothing taken off by runners at each 1K marker to the 2014 Veterans Stand Down. The Veterans Stand Down, hosted regionally by U.S. Vets Las Vegas, is a community based intervention program designed to help the nation's estimated 67,000 homeless veterans nationwide.



Jennifer Mahar, Founder of Strip on the Strip said of the event, “Here in Las Vegas there’s approximately 1,350 homeless veterans on the streets of our community. With the charity run we were able to provide clothing for 690 vets at the Stand Down which ended up serving 1000 men with everything from jobs to haircuts. In its first year Strip on the Strip is a resounding success and we’re grateful.”



The Strip on the Strip’s designated USA Track & Field Certified Course came complete with timing chips for competitive runners who donated clothing in advance. Other participants helping homeless vets trekked down Las Vegas Boulevard and around the famous Welcome Sign stripping off clothes at every 1 kilometer donation station staffed by sponsoring companies and charity volunteers. Sponsors of the event included Humana, PODS, Bank of America, Smart & Final and true to Vegas form the show Menopause The Musical among many others.



Catering to both runners and walkers participants received a race tee-shirt, a finisher medal, swag bag and admittance to the official Strip on the Strip After Party. The after party was held at Tao Asian Bistro & Nightclub who sponsored the event with a 1 hour hosted bar.



About Strip on the Strip

Strip on the Strip is a 5K Run/1 Mile Walk that benefits United States veterans. The organization held its inaugural event on March 1st where participants donated a piece of clothing at three 1K stations throughout the 5K course. Clothing was then laundered and distributed at the 2014 Veterans Stand Down hosted by U.S. Vets – Las Vegas.



For more information visit http://www.striponthestrip.com/. To watch a video about the Strip on the Strip event click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peAWittJQJU. To watch a video about the Veteran’s Stand Down visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWKI8i9_Dhg.



