Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, has helped hundreds of professionals develop the right structured settlement payments for their clients. There are a number of options that attorneys might want to request for their clients for their structured settlement payments.



Often people outside of the case think that when a company agrees to a structured settlement that it provides them a way to avoid having to pay a lump sum payment. This isn't the case, as the defendant, usually a larger organization, needs to fully fund an annuity in order for the structured settlement to pay out the payments agreed to.



While it can be exciting to receive a lump sum payment, the truth is that for most people, they would end up better off with a series of lower amount payments over years rather than a single lump payment. As a result, structured settlement payments are often done over the course of years, sometimes 20 years or even longer depending on the full amount of the award.



Settlement Funding Associates have work with many payment structures, including ones that offer an increasing amount paid yearly. This is often to help combat inflation where each year the payment increases. And rather than a single yearly payment, it could be done quarterly, and even these quarterly payments can be in increasing amounts.



In some unusual cases, the payments might decrease over time because more money is needed earlier to help deal with specific issues, and the long-term payments can go down as the amount of money needed in later years isn't as severe.



