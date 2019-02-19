Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway is the first application that awards scholarships and cash prizes by simply following official rules of play and exercising the user's imagination. The mobile application is now available on the App Store (iOS).



GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway puts the player's imagination to the test by competing with others to combine the best gif and phrase in a time-controlled environment. Within the app, users will no longer think inside the parameters but outside the box to become successful. This new mindset will help with reaching personal and professional goals, overcoming obstacles, and improving social skills. Ultimately this app can help turn ideas into opportunities due to constant exercise of the imagination.



"It's unfortunate how many hardworking and intelligent nontraditional students that deserve an education, yet there is very little or no financial relief for all these students. If people want to change their lives through education, there have to be scholarships available for everyone regardless of their circumstances," said Tanner Case, CEO, and Founder. "Now is the time to take control of life and start turning imagination into reality. We do this by applying three important things: Why, Imagination, and Delayed Gratification. It's all about the W.I.D."



GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway app features:

The App is an innovative new experience where college students compete nationally with other college students for scholarships without any academic bias. Guests (general public) are allowed to separately do the same for cash prizes. Users will experience the following: expansion of personal viewpoints by taking others' viewpoints into consideration, open communication inside a community with a common goal, and a reward system for exceeding expectations in a given time period.



About GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway

GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway is a platform that's designed to invest in active college students before, during, and after their transition into the general public regardless of there background. A Taguar, LLP. Company, GrahamMe®: The Daily Giveaway is based in Tulsa, OK and was founded in 2016.



Media

Tanner Case (CEO & Founder)

Email: wid@grahamme.com

Phone: (918) 935-5476