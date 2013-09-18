Stryker Hip Implant Lawsuit News: Cases Moving Along in Federal Court, Rottenstein Law Group LLP Reports

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2013 --Stryker hip lawsuits are moving along in federal court in Minnesota. A status conference held on Sept. 9 oversaw the creation of some basic foundations for the federal consolidation of cases, including the selection of plaintiffs’ counsel and a leadership structure, according to court documents. The Rottenstein Law Group LLP encourages those interested in getting more information on Stryker hip lawsuits and side effects to visit this page.



The consolidation, called a “multidistrict litigation,” includes about 200 federal Stryker lawsuits. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the formation in June 2013, according to court documents (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation; MDL-2441, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota).



"Multidistrict litigation is a method for the federal court system to increase the efficiency of a collection of lawsuits with similar claims and parties,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group LLP. “One of the first things that the court overseeing an MDL will do is establish a framework for efficient leadership, including the selection of lead counsel and liaison counsel."



The Stryker ABG II and Rejuvenate hip implant devices have been under FDA scrutiny, owing mostly to one alleged side effect: “metal poisoning,” also called “metallosis.” According to the FDA,* cobalt and chromium ions could enter into the patient’s bloodstream because of friction from the devices’ metal parts. This could lead to potentially severe health problems.



The Rottenstein Law Group LLP represents clients nationally in Stryker hip implant lawsuits. The firm encourages those who believe they have suffered from the hip implant’s alleged adverse side effects to visit the firm’s FAQ page to quickly learn more about side effects and how to go about filing a lawsuit. To stay updated on Stryker hip news, visit the firm’s Stryker lawsuit Facebook page.



*http://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/MetalonMetalHipImplants/ucm241604.htm



About The Rottenstein Law Group LLP

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP is a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, to represent clients hurt by defective medical devices and medications. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)