Stryker, Karl Storz Lead U.S. Integrated Operating Room Market as Demand Increases for Up-to-Date Technology

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for video, high-tech and integrated operating rooms by iData Research (http://www.idataresearch.com) the market for integrated operating rooms is expected to grow steadily by 2022. The emergence of new technologies and an increasing demand for operating room efficiency are the main drivers of the market.



Integrated operating rooms were conceptualized in the late 1960's but have evolved with the rapid advancement of new technology. The essential idea is that the operating room will have all of the necessary equipment needed for a surgeon in an ergonomic environment. Modern integrated operating rooms are built with state-of-the-art technology that aims to maximize efficiency. The definition of an integrated operating room is ever-changing due to the way technology is evolving. Since there is no universally accepted definition, the needs of an integrated operating room today might not be the same five years down the road.



There are just over sixty thousand integrated operating rooms in the U.S., a number that will steadily grow over the forecast period. Integrated operating rooms are typically profit centers for hospital, which has become the impetus around installing these types of operating rooms.



"As consolidation of operating rooms increases among hospitals in the U.S., active operating room numbers will decrease," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData, "In turn, this will increase the demand for operating rooms that are efficient and functional."



Over the forecast period, facilities will demand the most up-to-date technologies for their operating rooms. Today, integrated operating rooms are pre-planned and ergonomically designed, and must consist of a few main components: audio-visual communication equipment, a touchscreen command center, a digital recording device, and the ability to send and receive diagnostic images. Having these facilities at their disposal attracts high-calibre medical practitioners while also meeting the needs of increased numbers of procedures in the United States. Using the newest technology can help reduce surgery time and improve surgery success rates. This increasing need for the latest technology will drive growth.



Stryker was the leading competitor in the integrated operating room market in 2015. The company was one of the first entrants into the integrated operating room market and offers the iSuite™ integrated operating room solution. Stryker is the only company that offers a full range of operating room products, allowing them to bundle their products. This decreases the average sales price for their components and solidifies their market share.



Karl Storz was the second-leading competitor in the market. Another early entrant into the integrated operating room market, Karl Storz does not offer as broad a range of products as Stryker. However, Karl Storz is well known for their high degree of customer satisfaction. Other notable competitors include STERIS, Imagestream Medical, Skytron, Maquet, Olympus, Oasys and others.



For Further Information

More on the integrated operating room market in the U.S. can be found in a report suite published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Video, High-Tech and Integrated Operating Theater Equipment. The suite covers reports on hybrid operating rooms, integrated operating rooms, surgical camera systems, digital image capture recording devices, surgical display and PACS monitors, medical printers, surgical lights, surgical headlights, surgical lighting, surgical booms, surgical tables, surgical microscopes and insufflation devices.



