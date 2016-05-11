Student Doc and Prep Estimates That Roughly 40,000 Disabled Student Borrowers May Qualify for Loan Discharge

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --After the announcement by the Department of Education that $7.7 billion in student loans could be forgiven, Student Doc and Prep, who help students deal with their debt problems, has advised disabled students to contact them to receive their share of the pot.



The announcement made by Department of Education, which is part of President Obama's Student Aid Bill of Rights, is good news according to Student Doc and Prep. The student debt experts said it will bring much-needed help for permanently disabled students who are struggling financially. However, they feel the paperwork involved could be a significant road block preventing student borrowers from getting enrolled. That is why they provide a professional service: to help people deal with the application process for positive results.



The Department of Education has been sending letters out to eligible students, but some experts believe only a small number will apply. Although the financial assistance will help disabled students deal with their debts, many believe the complicated process prevents the vast majority of people who qualify from getting enrolled. This has been echoed by Student Doc and Prep who said the process can be off-putting and difficult to many student borrowers.



A spokesman for Student Doc and Prep said: "Just under 400,000 disabled students will be eligible. We can offer expert help necessary to student borrowers that need to get enrolled properly. Our goal is to save student borrowers the maximum amount of money and time on their student loans."



Student Doc and Prep continues to receive positive reviews for the Student Loans Forgiven service they offer including from Barbara Paulson, who was suffering from student debt, said of the experience she received with Student Doc and Prep



"At first I didn't know what I was going to do, I was drowning in student loan and. Then my friend told me about 'Student Doc And Prep'. So I gave them a call, and they helped me get my student loans forgiven. My credit has significantly gone up, and more importantly, I don't have to stress over this nightmare of a situation anymore!"



About Student Doc and Prep

Student Doc And Prep, understand that paying back the debt of a student loan is difficult enough. When a student can't afford it, he or she is left with no option but to look into alternatives to paying the original loan.