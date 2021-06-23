Studio One Furniture Now Provides Online Shopping to Customers in Scotland and the UK

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2021 --"Studio One Furniture is pleased to announce their newly updated website. The introduction of this update enables customers to browse the complete catalog of Studio One Furniture products with ease from the comfort of their homes. The website also allows customers to shop online, providing the option to receive their purchased items utilizing either delivery or in-store collection.



Throughout the pandemic, restrictions and lockdowns have limited the ability of consumers to engage in in-person shopping. This has disproportionately affected small businesses like Studio One Furniture causing sales to slow, and in some cases causing businesses to close altogether.



In the face of these challenges, Director David Horn saw an opportunity to take his services online stating "We have used the downtime given to us by the most recent lockdown to migrate our old website, which only displayed our catalog, onto a new platform which creates a user-friendly buying experience."



The website has undergone a complete overhaul centered on exploration. Customers can now browse Studio One Furniture's entire catalog of Furniture, Lighting fixtures, Clocks, Textiles, Rugs, Hanging Racks, Mirrors, and Home Accessories online. New categorization options allow visitors to find the perfect piece for their home by range, by object, or by room. It's never been easier to find that hidden gem at Studio One Furniture.



A sleek 4 step payment portal makes online purchases quick and easy. Studio One Furniture now provides shipping for all products to the greater Edinburgh area and provides shipping on a larger variety of products to the entire United Kingdom. Customers may also use Click & Collect option if they wish to pick up their purchase from our store.



Studio One Furniture follows all current safety regulations provided by the UK and Scottish Governments. Customers are asked to follow all safety regulations when visiting our on-site locations.



About Studio One Furniture

Studio One Furniture is an Edinburgh-based high-end furniture retailer founded in 1966. Specializing in contemporary and modern design our furniture creates a classic at-home feel - perfect for your living space. We provide furniture, lighting, and home accessories to homes all across the UK. "