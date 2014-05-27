Study: Anger Outbursts Can Cause Viral Infections; polyDNA Recommends Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin to Boost the Immune System Against Viruses

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --Because anger outbursts can expose the body to viral infections, we recommend that individuals take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. - Mike Evans, polyDNA



"A study in European Heart Journal by the Harvard School of Public Health warns that…anger is bad for your health (1)." Dr Ramlakhan said that an outburst of anger can be dangerous if "you feel sick and anxious, and can't eat (or if) your energy is either super high or rock bottom, especially in the late afternoon, so you rely on caffeine to keep you going. You may get ill 24 to 48 hours after going on holiday, which is when the effects of adrenalin start to wear off, which may have been masking a poor immune system, leaving your weary body more vulnerable to viruses and illness (1)." Since everyone get angry sometimes, polyDNA recommends that individuals talk to their doctors about Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin. The formula of these two natural antiviral products was shown to decrease the duration, severity, and frequency of symptoms associated with viral infections in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Anger is many damaging effects on one's health. "Anger elevates blood pressure, increases threat of stroke, heart disease, cancer, depression, anxiety disorders, and, in general, depresses the immune system (angry people have lots of little aches and pains or get a lot of colds and bouts of flu or headaches or upset stomachs). To make matters worse, angry people tend to seek relief from the ill-moods caused by anger through other health-endangering habits, such as smoking and drinking, or through compulsive behavior such as workaholism and perfectionism." (2).



What is the biological mechanism that connect anger outbursts and the immune system?



"In a study, researchers asked healthy individuals to focus on two different emotions - anger and care - while a key immune system antibody, secretory IgA, was measured. IgA (immunoglobulin A) is the first line of defense in the immune system, acting as a protective coating for the cells against invading bacteria or viruses. Stress is known to decrease IgA levels, leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory problems such as colds or flu. The study found that simply recalling an angry experience caused a six-hour suppression of the immune system. On the other hand, feelings of care or compassion boosted IgA levels." (3).



Anger outbursts damages the immune system, which, in turn, can activate a latent virus, such as the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV). "Although normally suppressed, the virus may later reactivate, particularly in cases of immunosuppression." (4). When the Epstein Barr Virus reactivates, it replicates and can cause many symptoms. "Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpes virus 4, is a member of the herpes virus family. It is one of the most common human viruses. EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives. EBV spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, primarily saliva." (5).



How do doctors treat viruses? They usually don't. Why? "A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans." (6).



In contrast to drugs, there are two natural antiviral products, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin, that were tested in clinical studies, and were shown to be effective in decreasing symptoms associated with EBV infections.



"Because everyone gets angry, we recommend that individuals take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was designed to help the immune system target latent viruses." - Mike Evans, polyDNA



Novirin shares the same formula as Gene-Eden-VIR. The difference between the two is that Novirin has higher quality, more expensive ingredients. The Novirin/Gene-Eden-VIR formula was tested in two post-marketing clinical studies published in September 2013 and March 2014, respectively, in the peer reviewed medical journal Pharmacy & Pharmacology (6).



Interested individuals can view the two published clinical studies of the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula here, http://www.cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Clinical-Study.php and http://www.cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Decreases-Fatigue-Clinical-Study.php.



Each ingredient of Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin was chosen through a scientific approach. polyDNA's scientists scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers and identied the highest quality, safest, most effective natural ingredients that target latent viruses.



To learn more, visit Novirin, and Gene-Eden-VIR.



