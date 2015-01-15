New Pharmaceuticals research report from TechNavio is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Epilepsy is a spectrum of brain disorders varying from benign to severe, disabling, and life-threatening symptoms. It is caused by various factors ranging from brain malformations and tumors to meningitis, high-risk pregnancies, and birth trauma. However, when the underlying cause of the disease is unidentified, as in the majority of the cases, it is known as idiopathic epilepsy. Epilepsy is characterized by repeated occurrence of generalized or focal seizures. An imbalance between the inhibitory and excitatory signals of the brain, leading to a sudden onset of excitation, results in seizures. Occurrence of two or more unprovoked seizures is an important criterion to diagnose a person as being epileptic.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Epilepsy Therapeutics market in the APAC to grow at a CAGR of 5.78 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Epilepsy Therapeutics market in the APAC for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of anti-epileptic drugs used for the treatment of the symptoms of epilepsy in APAC.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market in the region. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.
TechNavio's report, Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in the APAC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Countries
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
Key Vendors
- Eisai
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Pfizer
- UCB
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbvie
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- H. Lundbeck
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- Meda AB
- Novartis
- Sage Therapeutics
- Shire
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals
- Upsher-Smith Laboratories
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Market Driver
- Unmet Medical Need
Market Challenge
- Generic Erosion
Market Trend
- Reformulation of Marketed Drugs
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, UCB, Abbvie, Acorda Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Meda AB, Novartis, Sage Therapeutics, Shire, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals
