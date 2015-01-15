New Healthcare market report from TechNavio: "Global Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO Market 2015-2019"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Healthcare IT outsourcing is when healthcare providers enter into business contracts with third-party service providers for cost-effective IT-enabled business services, application management services, and infrastructure solutions. Healthcare providers have begun subscribing to IT outsourcing services to deliver improved patient care services and to maximize staff efficiency. IT outsourcing also reduces operational and maintenance costs and enables healthcare providers to focus on core business areas and deal with the complexities of patient care more efficiently. They usually outsource applications such as operational services, financial services, database management services, and infrastructure-related services.
TechNavio's analysts forecast Global Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.60 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO Market is categorized into two segments: Application outsourcing and Infrastructure outsourcing. Application outsourcing is further classified into two segments, Clinical ITO and Non-Clinical ITO.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
TechNavio's report, the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers Global Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Accenture plc
- Cognizant
- Dell Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co.
Other Prominent Vendors
- CGI
- Fujitsu
- iGate
- Infosys
- HCL Technologies
- Hexaware
- HP ES
- L&T Infotech
- Syntel
- TCS
- TechMaahindra
- Unisys
- Wipro
Market Driver
- Government Regulations in Healthcare
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Low Data Security
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Cloud Services in Healthcare and Life Sciences ITO Market
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Accenture plc, Cognizant, Dell Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., CGI, Fujitsu, iGate, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hexaware, HP ES, L&T Infotech, Syntel, TCS, TechMaahindra, Unisys, Wipro
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.
For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 800-844-8156
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Global Forecast to 2019
- Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2018
- Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. (AMF) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile