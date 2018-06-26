Stylish Hybrid Smartwatch Combines Sophistication, Fashion and Technology

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --This month sees OverLab make their Stylish Hybrid Smartwatch available to customers at a fantastic price. The Voxel Smartwatch comes with four different colored watch straps so the wearer can choose how they want their watch to look according to their attire, occasion, or just to suit their mood.



No middlemen or excessive marketing campaigns are being used to bring the Voxel Smartwatch to market, meaning that customers can purchase their very own smartwatch at a mere fraction of the price of similar devices.



Available from Kickstarter, super early bird deals have begun with a limited amount being available from just HK $998, which is approximately USD $128. Customers won't have to wait long for their Smartwatch, as delivery is expected to be in September and October 2018.



The Voxel Smartwatch combines style with technology to achieve a sophisticated timepiece that monitors the wearer's health and activity, and notifies the user of incoming calls and messages.



Customers can choose between a black or stainless steel 316L case, and since the Voxel Smartwatch comes with four different straps, users are certain to feel confident about wearing their watch whatever the occasion. The set of four interchangeable buckle straps includes one nylon strap, one silicone strap, and two leather straps in black, brown or gray. The straps and all components are made from high-quality, durable materials. A special tool is included to make changing the strap a breeze.



The design of the watch, which is inspired by the classic pilot watch, is a traditional analog watch face which features real watch ticking. The digits and markers are luminous beneath a scratch-resistant, sapphire crystal glass. Featuring the finest materials and craftsmanship, Swiss smart movement is ensured courtesy of Ronda.



But the elegant timepiece is much more than a watch as the OLED display proves. Featuring Bluetooth 4.0, the Voxel Smartwatch alerts the wearer to incoming calls and messages and incorporates a sophisticated health monitoring system. The newest generation of heart rate monitor records the wearer's heart rate, a pedometer counts the wearer's steps, and trackers record walking distance, sleep patterns, and calories consumed. A built-in camera remote control means the Smartwatch can control a mobile to take selfies.



The Voxel Smartwatch is water resistant to 30 meters. It has a long battery life of up to 30 days and can be recharged to 100 percent in just two hours via the magnetic charging pod on the reverse of the watch. It comes with a micro USB cable for charging.



Users can control the Voxel Smartwatch using an exclusive iOS/Android app which is available in more than nine different languages. The app delivers in-depth reports to the Smartphone.