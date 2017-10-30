SUAOKI On-the-Go AC/DC/USB Power Bank S270 Now Available on Indiegogo

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --A tech company named Suaoki recently released a product called S270. It's their newest invented backup power supply, or portable charging station as they called it. This unit is developed exclusively for people who frequently travel for business, studying, or for emergencies. The concept of S270 is actually quite similar to the power bank one might carry for their smartphone, except it's much more powerful, and can work as AC wall outlets. And it works with solar panels and 12-volt accessory socket in cars.



For those who are constantly on the go, there's nothing worse than watching their laptops or phones dying while they're sending important documents to your boss or blogging about a fantastic journey. Organized people would take their chargers with them when going out, however, it is still really difficult to find a proper outlet. According to Suaoki's product manager, S270 features a standard (US, JP, EU optional) AC outlet that can solve this problem. A spokesman for Suaoki said: "S270 features an AC outlet which functions just like the way a wall outlet does. The user doesn't need to find wall outlet anymore, because it's here already." The downside of S270 is that the AC output only supports appliances up to 150W. Fortunately, you can still use it for small home appliances like table lamp or even hair curlers.



As there are increasing ways for outdoor entertainment, people tend to have more devices to charge or power. Drones, cameras, electric fans, mini refrigerator, etc. A normal power bank with USB ports can never be able to provide for such a broad range of devices. S270 charging station, however, is qualified for such tasks. Besides AC outlets, S270 also features 4 DC ports with 180W/15A output, and 4 USB ports, one of them supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.



If someone needs to be in the wild a lot, what happens when the charging station runs out of power too? Another creative feature worth mentioning is that S270 can be recharged in various ways depending on the user's needs. The backup power supply can be recharged by AC wall outlets, 12-volt car cigarette lighter socket, and even solar panels, thanks to the adapters included in the package.



At 281 × 150 × 164 mm (11.1 × 5.9 × 6.5 in) and 5.0 kg (11 lbs), together with its lift handles, the device is still highly portable. But surely it's not something to carry in the hand for a long time. It's supposed to be somewhere like car trunk, glovebox or backpack.



Beyond that, there are many situations where S270's capabilities will be appreciated. When a disaster-scale emergency happens, having power supply or not can be a matter of life and death. Radio communication is way more reliable than telecommunications service or the Internet in catastrophic disasters. One might need keep the radio on to get information from the rescue team, which has been seen a lot in apocalypse movies. Paired with a solar panel or the car, this unit can keep bringing power for a much longer time, hence gives its user a bigger chance to survive.



About Suaoki Direct

A tech company that first started as an e-commerce selling car accessories on Amazon. Now it's a hardware incubator that keeps bringing the world innovative products from automotive equipments to power supply units.



