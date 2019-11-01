Sub-Cool FM Releases Details on Latest Commercial Air Conditioning Projects in Purley, Hove, and Tunbridge Wells

Sussex, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2019 --Sub-Cool FM has established itself as a pioneer in innovative air conditioning systems in different areas, namely Cobham and Surrey, Brighton, Horsham, Crawley, and more. The company has, after all, assisted numerous customers in these areas with both their commercial and residential air conditioning needs. And now, Sub-Cool FM releases more details on its latest commercial air conditioning projects for clients in areas such as Hove, Purley, and Tunbridge Wells.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2019 – There is no doubt that Sub-Cool FM has attained an excellent reputation as a provider of air conditioning systems in numerous areas, and the company is proud of its accreditations and certifications which enable it to offer the best air conditioning services to its customers. Sub-Cool FM offers everything from residential air conditioning to office and commercial air conditioning, and it also specialises in air conditioning maintenance and servicing.



There are many aspects that distinguish Sub-Cool FM from other air conditioning providers, but one of its best claims to excellence is its bespoke services combined with the highest warranty level, the best innovation and technology, and complete design, survey, and installation for its clients. Sub-Cool FM also differentiates itself from other providers with its prompt and reliable service as well as its professionalism.



Today, Sub-Cool FM has released details on its latest commercial air conditioning projects in different areas, including Purley, Hove, and Tunbridge Wells. One of its projects in Purley involves air conditioning for the Zen Lounge, a bar and sushi restaurant. Sub-Cool FM efficiently installed a ceiling cassette cooling and heating system for the establishment, and it even custom-painted the air conditioner ceiling units to ensure that they remained discreet and had no effect on the ambience. The system even comes with Wi-Fi controls, enabling the owner to control the temperature remotely.



Another key commercial project undertaken by Sub-Cool FM was air conditioning servicing for Burger King in Hove, where it handled an emergency situation and worked out of hours on 20-hour shifts to make sure the establishment regained its comfortable temperature. Meanwhile, in Tunbridge Wells, Sub-Cool FM was also in charge of a project for Caroline Charles, a women's clothing boutique, where the prior contractor wasn't able to repair a system that was ten years old. With Sub-Cool FM's help, the system was replaced and was up and running in no time.



