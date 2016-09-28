Subhub, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Bonsai Trees and Bonsai Accessories

Soquel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Ching Huang is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CozyFurnish.com. The website offers a wide variety of bonsai trees and bonsai accessories including those aged and unique bonsai trees that are carefully chosen and grown from the premium spices in our country, bonsai pots, tools, and accessories, and bonsai display tables. Huang was inspired by the way that bonsai trees are living works of art that can create just the right atmosphere in any room. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Huang wanted to help others get the bonsai products that they would need to ensure they can experience the peace and satisfaction that only comes from caring for and having beautiful bonsai trees.



There are many excellent bonsai products featured within the merchandise of CozyFurnish.com. The website carries items including beginner bonsai trees that are the easiest to care for such as a Baby Jade and Hawaiian Umbrella tree; indoor bonsai trees great for the office or living room including flowering cherry trees and Chinese elm trees; flowering and fruiting bonsai trees such as European Olive trees and Pomegranate trees; fertilizers and chemicals to ensure a thriving tree; bonsai tools for artistic work such as wire cutters and training wires; and more. In the future, Huang plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Huang regarding each and every transaction made on CozyFurnish.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of bonsai tree products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout, so customers can quickly find a complete bonsai starter kit for the best start to bonsai care or grow lights to jump start the growth of a healthy bonsai tree.



To complement the main website, Huang is also launching a blog located at http://www.CozyFurnishReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to bonsai trees and care in general such as getting into the hobby of bonsai with a bonsai tree starter kit, finding the right bonsai pots, and the benefits of having an indoor bonsai grow light. Huang hopes to give valuable tips and information on experiencing the beauty and art of bonsai with quality products.



