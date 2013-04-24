New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) and Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. (TPUSA) announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sucampo’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for AMITIZA® (lubiprostone) (24 mcg twice daily) as the first and only oral medication for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic, non-cancer pain.



The effectiveness of AMITIZA in the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in patients taking diphenylheptane opioids (e.g., methadone) has not been established.



“We are pleased with the FDA approval of this new indication for AMITIZA,” said Charlie Baum, Vice President, U.S. Medical Affairs, Takeda.



Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on innovative research, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs based on prostones.



Find out what could be next for SCMP by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=SCMP



Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RVLT) CEO and Chairman, Robert V. LaPenta in a letter addressed to shareholders stated, “2012 was a transition year for Revolution Lighting and we enter 2013 with great excitement and promise in the changes taking place in the LED Lighting marketplace and within Revolution Lighting.”



He continued ´ On September 25, 2012, Aston Capital completed its initial capital investment in Revolution Lighting (formerly known as Nexxus Lighting.) The investment was used to extinguish the company's outstanding debt and resolve all outstanding legal issues.”



He ended the letter with “Our vision at RVLT is simple. We will provide LED lighting solutions that are innovative, energy efficient, cost effective and with the highest standards for customer service. We've made progress on fulfilling this vision, but we have plenty of work ahead. As part of this growing process, we are working to create better metrics to track our progress, invest in long-term innovation and build new partnerships to help achieve our performance and goals.”



Find out more on RVLT here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=RVLT



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009