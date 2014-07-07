Success for Local Indonesian Divemasters on the PADI IDC Gili Islands During the Course of 2014

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Of course as one of the biggest tourism industries in the country it would be expected to see many Indonesian citizens working within it and actually today there are many local dive guides and PADI Divemasters working in dive centers. But becoming an instructor often seems almost impossible for many local Indonesian divers and this can be put down to a multitude of reasons.



Of course the cost of the Instructor course is a concern, but the biggest concern is the material and the language options available. To become a PADI Instructor, Indonesian candidates have to conduct the entire examination in English including teaching presentations, classroom and in water presentations and a series of written examinations including physics, physiology, equipment, skills & environment, using the Recreational Dive Planner, decompression theory and of course PADI Standards & Procedures.



During the latter part of 2013 and early 2014 the Gili IDC has certified 4 local Indonesian Instructors. Deris, from Jakarta, first came to Gili Trawangan to try diving for the very first time; he quickly discovered a passion for the underwater world and wanted to share that with others. After a few trips to the island Deris worked his way through the PADI diver education system and enrolled on the Divemaster course before continuing through to become a PADI Instructor. Robert is from Manado and has been working as a dive guide all over Indonesia. After many years of working Robert decided he wanted to become an Instructor and decided the Gili IDC would be the best place for it. Sulman was a PADI Divemaster from Gili Meno and chose the Gili IDC to fulfill his dream. Sulman is now the only PADI Instructor from Gili Meno. Ovan, who is from Sumbawa, has been working on Gili Trawangan for several years as a boat captain, Divemaster and the in-house equipment and compressor expert decided he wanted to complete his resume and decided the Gili IDC was the best place for this. We are particularly proud of both Ovan and Solman’s success at the IDC Gili Trawangan.



We are very proud of gaining a reputation locally for training and hope this can continue. Diving is increasingly a major source of tourism and therefore income for the more remote parts of Indonesia. We feel that local Instructors can and should play a leading role in continuing that growth and educating new divers about the marine ecosystem and conservation. On a more practical note, the income generated through Instructing and teaching divers is well above the average national wage and can benefit local communities as a whole.



No matter what country candidates are from, to begin a successful career in teaching recreational scuba diving the Gili IDC Indonesia is well worth a look. All Instructor level courses are conducted by the in-house Platinum rated PADI Course Director and all programs are conducted at Trawangan Dive, the first PADI Career Development Center in Lombok and the Gili Islands.



