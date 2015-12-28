Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --For those who feel as if they are stagnated and have achieved nothing in their careers, relationships, finances and fitness levels in 2015, motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson playfully offers five tongue-and-cheek solutions to help guarantee that same path in 2016.



The author of six motivational books including Amicus 101: A Story About the Pursuit of Purpose and Overcoming Life's Chaos and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" in the U.S…. a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service to make their communities better.



Anderson begins the first of his five lighthearted tips by saying, "Set your sights super low and commit to minimal, easy-to-reach goals. If your objective is just getting up every morning, you are bound to succeed. Don't even dare to dream big because bold goals lead to too much positive change."



Second, Anderson shares, "When you think of stepping out of your comfort zone to tackle something new or a big goal, feel fear. Feel failure. Let those feelings freeze your forward momentum. Keep doing the same thing over and over and never take risks. That way you can be assured that you will stay on the same path."



Third, Anderson says, "Watch lots of TV. Forget working on goals in the evening when you get home. Modern Family reruns are just too hilarious not to watch three times. Just grab a beer and forget about anything serious or real. Things will change on their own."



Fourth, Anderson comments, "It's definitely important to act like a victim and blame everyone else for your lack of success. It's gotta' be your boss's or parents' fault that you are where you are. Since it's not your fault, it doesn't even matter what you do, so don't even try."



Fifth, Anderson says, "You're probably too much 'too' anyway. You're too old, too young, too broke, too uneducated, too something to even try. So don't. If you give up now, no one can say 'I told you so' later."



On a serious note, Anderson ends by saying, "Living a life that you love starts with having the courage to quit coasting. Life is fast and short, so why would we ever choose to waste a single breath living anything that is mediocre?"