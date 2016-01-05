Success Guru Shares 5 Tips to Overcome Life's Drama

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson has interviewed hundreds of people who have experienced tragedy, failure and disappointment. He's also been witness to many who have walked through their toughest moments only to make it to the other side with an increased passion and purpose for living.



The author of six books including A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is not only committed to support others in overcoming life's toughest moments, he is also a leading voice on "going the extra mile" in order to maximize potential and contribution. This year, his Extra Mile America organization led 551 cities to declare "Extra Mile Day " on November 1st - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change in ourselves, families, organizations and communities when we "go the extra mile."



"It's inevitable that at one time or another life will punch us hard in the gut; no one is immune to experiencing tragedy or failure," Anderson says. "But when it's your turn to feel life's punch, how will you handle it? Will you passionately keep on living, or will you give up and go through the motions?"



In his interviews, Anderson learned that people who transition positively through life's toughest moments practice at least one of five regrouping strategies. Anderson begins the first of the five by sharing that people who walk successfully over life's hot-coal moments, never quit. "Although tragedy has rocked their world or huge mistakes might have been made, survivors know the world continues and so will they. They never quit living…no matter what happened."



Second, Anderson reminds people to focus on the present and not to worry about what will happen tomorrow. "It's easy to get overwhelmed by the 'What am I going to do now?' feeling, but survivors focus on getting through the present. They don't let thoughts of how they're going to deal with tomorrow add to their current overwhelm."



Third, Anderson offers that people who overcome tragedy find support from others and get involved in life again. "By forging relationships with positive, move-forward type people, survivors trigger confident energy to flow back into their lives. Sure it's easy to want to isolate yourself in a cave after something bad happens, but the longer you stay in the cave, the more challenging it is to ever leave it."



Fourth, Anderson encourages people not to lose their optimism nor their faith in a higher purpose. "Survivors don't let negative self-talk rule their brains, and they don't surrender to self-defeating emotions. They trust their faith and look for a higher purpose in their loss. Faith in a higher power…and yourself…works miracles in overcoming bad events."



Fifth, Anderson adds that people who overcome major defeat look to add value to the world. "People who have weathered a life storm recognize the opportunity to re-evaluate their personal contribution. They use their event not as a forever defeat, but rather as an igniting spark to do something meaningful."



Anderson concludes his five tips by adding, "When something bad happens, we have the choice to either throw our hands in the air and give up or 'go the extra mile' and keep giving life our best effort. When we achieve that extra-mile distinction, we change our destiny."