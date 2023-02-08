Successful Female Founders: Tamara Mccourt Featured in Monitor Daily as an Industry Beacon Through Her Successful Decades-Long Career

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2023 --Huddle Business Capital female Co-Founder Tamara McCourt was featured this past December 20th, 2022, in a dedicated article on Monitor Daily. The well-known equipment finance news site.



Having started 30 years ago, back in 1992, Tamara was known as "the family babysitter" of a small equipment leasing office, covering a wide array of in-office tasks. From filing, day-to-day coordination, credit processing, and even sales support. She was a 360° versatile element that often acted as the office's backbone.



Before fully delving into the equipment finance sector untethered, she acted as a Credit Manager for an electrical supply company, just after finishing her commercial credit studies and becoming an accredited Certified Credit Executive (NACM). In addition to her accreditation, soon after, she returned to the industry working as a Credit Manager for Pinnacle Business Finance.



To deepen her credentials, while increasing her work experience, Tamara continued adding to her studies, becoming a Certified Lease & Finance Professional in 2004, and she was recognized as the National Student of the year and won an award for best article. Tamara also received high honors while attending NACM's Graduate School of Credit & Financial Management at Tuck Business School at Dartmouth. But she didn't stop there. Throughout her career, she not only added value to the companies she worked for, but she also helped expand and develop her experience and network. She did this by becoming heavily involved in planning a NEFA Finance Summit after its first funding symposium while serving actively on different industry committees, conferences, and boards.



Between then and co-founding Huddle Business Capital , Tamara made some career choices that led her to where she is today. She moved to Southern California and started working as a Regional Credit Manager for Pentech, and then cover several top management and executive roles at different companies: Five Point Capital, IMCA Capital, Currency, and US Business Funding, amongst others.



In late 2022, Tamara co-founded Huddle along with Derek Abel, another experienced industry executive. Together, they seek to bring flexible financing solutions to startups, and small and mid-sized companies, involving equipment financing and working capital loans. They see themselves as necessary growth enabler that can help any company successfully reach its vision.



With three decades of top-tier industry experience, Tamara's story is an inspirational template for success. Rising up as a great female leader through a period where the industry was majorly men-led.



"Her success is due, in part, to her steadfast commitment to integrity, honesty, and ethical values and striving to be the best at what she does," stated Charla Laird, Sales & Marketing manager at Dakota Financial.



According to Tamara, success lies behind making the right choices to find one's true professional path. And she perfectly summarized this with a great personal motto:



"If you don't feel like something is right for you, learn to say no or walk away," McCourt stated.



About Huddle Business Capital

Huddle Business Capital is a California-based financial services company, founded in 2022 by Derek Abel and Tamara McCourt. They specialize in providing small to mid-sized businesses with flexible equipment financing and working capital loans to enable growth and healthy scaling.



