Successful Lip Injections Begin with Open, Honest Communication, Recommends Aesthetic Doctor

Few trends have permeated modern beauty culture like the pursuit of the lush, pillowy lip. As Instagram's popularity has soared, more and more people are looking for solutions to achieve the Kylie Jenner-style smile. In response, many salons and medical spas have popped up, offering injectable dermal fillers to help patients achieve their own version of Instagram glam.



Lip plumping isn't surgery. Aestheticians inject smooth gel-based fillers (typically hyaluronic acid) into lips. But while the process is fairly simple, getting great results means finding the right practitioner—and doing some homework.



Of course, working with a medical professional is always recommended. Doctors are educated to understand the musculature and anatomy of the body. If lip filler is injected incorrectly, it's easy to end up with results that look uneven or even lopsided. Moreover, every patient is different, so injecting lip filler is as much an art as it is a science.



Remember, everyone has different goals. Doctors aren't mind readers, so be open and communicative. Is the goal to smooth and shape? Or is getting noticed the objective? The best way to get smile-worthy results is to be open and communicative.



Perfecting Smiles: Lip Fillers in Vancouver



An experienced medical professional will typically engage in dialogue and work to help a client manage expectations. For example, one vial of lip filler isn't going to yield larger than life results. Most physicians offer free consultations to discuss goals, preparation, side-effects, and after-care. Finding someone who connects and cares about individual goals is important to a good experience.



Questions to consider include:



1) How big is the objective?

2) What looks best with individual anatomy and facial structure?

3) Should results be natural or dramatic?

4) How often are touch-ups necessary?



With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Kamani has perfected the technique of creating picture-perfect smiles. Whether the objective is natural or glam, she works one-on-one with clients, using only pure, powerful products for results that are balanced and beautiful.



Lip injections are a minor procedure.



Lip injections are a minor procedure. Results last eight months to a year and little to no downtime is required, although some patients may experience minor bruising.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skincare clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox, to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics.



