Sudsies Opening New Location in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2020 --Sudsies, the eco-friendly dry cleaning delivery professionals, has opened their fourth location in Fort Lauderdale March 31st, now offering full-service to Las Olas. Also extending assistance to Boca Raton, Sudsies will continue to further the reputation they've cultivated in Miami-Dade throughout the rest of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.



"You can enjoy the ease and convenience of our complimentary pickup and delivery with any service from your home, your office, even your yacht," states Sudsies' website. "We also offer regularly scheduled service on a daily, weekly, even monthly basis… Like clockwork, we're there."



Sudsies specializes in the maintenance and care of high-end brands like Givenchy, Gucci, Prada and other designer pieces using only EPA endorsed processes to ensure sustainability. Sudsies is also the top-rated eco-friendly dry cleaner in Florida, according to the Green Cleaners Council, giving them a level of respect that comes with social responsibility.



"So when other dry cleaners tell you they're green, that's probably just from envy," jokes Sudsies' website.



Building a status among patrons for boutique luxury and couture wear care, Sudsies' new facility in Fort Lauderdale's design district appears a natural fit. With exclusive hand-delivered care of designer pieces, Sudsies also offers custom-tailored wardrobe care around a client's schedule.



Sudsies Las Olas is located in downtown Broward at 112 Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 and offering professional dry-cleaning delivery/pick-up throughout the Tri-County area. Call the new store to schedule your laundry service anytime at (954) 869-3279.