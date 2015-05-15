Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --In the age of innovative multi-tasking a new company called Sudsmen launches its timely services on Columbus, Ohio. So what exactly is a Sudsmen? And what makes them so special? Think of the new company and their skilled team as Uber for car detailing. Doing their on demand business model, a Sudsmen will appear with eco-friendly soap and sponge in hand. That's an at your service car wash any time, any were, with a devotion to quality and an already agreed upon guaranteed price.



Launched by entrepreneur Russ Abrams Sudsmen is not only convenient, it's economical. For a simple wash and vacuum, A.K.A. the Sudsmen Finish, the price is a nominal $39. A Sudsmen will arrive at a customer's home, office, gym, or anywhere else they can think of. Who knew convenience could be so economical? For a larger "best value" offering there's the Sudsmen Package. It gives satisfied customers one full detail and three Sudsmen Finish treatments. Depending on the size of the vehicle the Sudsmen Package ranges in price from $140 to $165.



Possibly the best idea yet, Sudsmen also offers the Tesla Supercharger Express Detail service. Abrams explains the brilliance behind bringing on demand services to high-end vehicles parked for a battery charge, "Tesla Supercharger locations charge a Tesla's battery in 40 minutes or less. Our on demand car wash service is perfect for people at Supercharger sites. While electric car owners grab something to eat our detailers do a Tesla Supercharger car cleaning as their car charges. It's ideal, especially for road tripping."



Sudsmen currently offers their services to Tesla drivers on Parkmead Drive in Columbus. Abrams has his eye on the future as he gears up to broaden the Supercharger Express Detail service even further. He hopes to bring Sudsmen convenience to Tesla electric car owners nationwide.



Adding to their benefits, the Columbus, Ohio auto car detailing service assures the car and the client's safety with their workmanship guarantee. All Sudsmen have passed a nationwide background check as well as a skill evaluation. All team members are insured and bonded for the customer and vehicle's protection.



Run by a visionary with a heart, Abrams has his hand in humanitarian and entrepreneurial efforts. He is also the founder of SoloDaddyO.com. The site is a platform dedicated to single fathers who need support and advice before, during and after a divorce battle. Abrams adds, "I think it's important for people to share their hard-won insight regardless of the subject it's on. If they have insight on business that's stellar. If it's on how to be a really cool, amazing, super dad that's even better." The site for single dads offers information on activity and event planning as well as milestone celebrations and 'how to' conversations about the most important job there is, parenting.



Sudsmen is an on demand mobile auto detailing service based in Columbus, Ohio. Offering both mobile detailing packages and ala carte options for all sized vehicles, Sudsmen is a licensed and bonded company that caters to Tesla Supercharger locations. The company is a member of the International Detailers Association (IDA) as well as the International Carwash Association.



