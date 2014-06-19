Suffering from Fibromyalgia? Blame Your Herpes Virus (HSV); CBCD Reviews a Scientific Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV)? We recommend Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin.” – John Evans, CBCD



Dr. William Pridgen says that herpes viruses may be the underlying cause, and the “key” to understanding Fibromyalgia. A major study attempted to determine if the herpes simplex virus (HSV) is linked to Fibromyalgia. The study lasted four months and included 143 patients. The study was conducted by Dr. William Pridgen and his co-workers at Innovative Med Concepts. (1) “Dr. Pridgen saw a pattern emerge in his treatment of thousands of patients with chronic gastrointestinal issues that intrigued him. A patient would get better, but then experience a stressful event that would send him/her back into the soup. They would get better, but during the next relapse they would stay sick longer and their recovery period would be shorter. Eventually they would be sick all the time.” (1) Dr. Pridgen, and other scientists, now believe that herpes viruses are the underlying cause of Fibromyalgia. “Other than a 1993 theory proposing herpes simplex virus was at play in ME/CFS, interest has been scanty. HSV-1’s ability to affect many of the genes and gene pathways suspected of playing a role in nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome and autism, however, lead one researcher to propose it could play a role in all of them.” (1) To summarize, Dr. Pridgen concluded that, based on the data collected by his team, that HSV-1 is the cause of Fibromyalgia. Dr. Pridgen is Board Certified in General Surgery, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the herpes virus take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



There are two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV): HSV type 1 (HSV-1), which usually causes cold sores or fever blisters around your mouth, and HSV type 2 (HSV-2), which usually causes genital herpes.



According to the CDC, “Fibromyalgia is a disorder of unknown etiology characterized by widespread pain, abnormal pain processing, sleep disturbance, fatigue and often psychological distress. People with Fibromyalgia may also have other symptoms; such as: morning stiffness, tingling or numbness in hands and feet, headaches, including migraines, irritable bowel syndrome, sleep disturbances, cognitive problems with thinking and memory (sometimes called “fibro fog”), painful menstrual periods and other pain syndromes.” (3)



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural HSV remedies. Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are such HSV remedies.



