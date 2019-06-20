Suffolk County Law Requires Homeowners to Replace Failing Cesspools

Bayport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --In an attempt to solve the water issues with regards to cesspools in Suffolk County, the county authorities have made a new law to replace all failing cesspools. The attempt will witness a reduction in the pollution of bays and harbors in the country. The county will force the homeowners with failing cesspools to install septic systems or adopt a new wastewater treatment solution. The new technologies are designed to tackle nitrogen. This is where Best Flo comes into the picture. It is the best cesspool company on Long Island. The company offers cesspool service in Suffolk County and Nassau in Long Island. The company has been ranked #1 on Angie's List with over 350 reviews and a premier rating of 4.5 for outstanding customer service.



The company offers a wide range of sewer services which includes cesspool pumping, installation, and maintenance. The technicians are trained, certified and experienced in installing conventional septic systems, pumping, replacement and servicing too. A cesspool service is recommended once in three years but it might have to be done earlier if there are more people residing in the building or the house. This is work for professionals and the teams here are perfect for the job given their credentials and experience. They follow all the safety precautions when it comes to treating sites with children and pets present in the premises. The company also offers 24 Hours Long Island Cesspool Repair services.



About Best Flo Sewer & Drain

Best Flo Sewer & Drain Cleaning Co. Inc., https://cesspoolssewers.com/ based in Bayport, New York is a family owned and operated business which has been offering A+ service in Suffolk and surrounding areas for over 30 years now.