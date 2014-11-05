Sugar Land Dentist Provides Details on Veneer Options and Expenses

Sugar Land, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --The Sugar Land dental professionals at Mann Dental Care know that veneers are an excellent solution for many patients, but often those patients may be unsure of the process and turned away from the procedure because of the cost. Often, a little bit of information is all that’s needed to steer the potential patient towards the many benefits of veneers. Porcelain veneers are thin, customized, lab-crafted shells that are affixed to the teeth, providing a beautiful, bright white covering that creates a natural brilliance.



These veneers are used almost ubiquitously in the cosmetic dental industry to achieve transformative results, crafted by technicians from molds taken to perfectly fit each patient’s mouth. The finished veneers meet the patient’s needs and look like natural tooth enamel with brilliant whiteness. Porcelain veneers are popular around the world and are applicable in many situations where corrections are needed, often used to fix chipped teeth, discolored teeth, gaps and minor misalignments. An initial consultation determines whether the patient has good oral health without periodontal disease. One also needs adequate enamel, as a superficial layer of the enamel is removed before the veneers are affixed. Regular oral care resumes following the finished veneer application.



About Veneers

The cost of porcelain veneers varies from person to person. They are created with various materials, depending on the needs and condition of the patient. A more expensive, higher-quality material will last longer. The dentist who will be performing the procedure also factors into the overall cost. It is advisable to select a credible dentist who can provide excellent results. The number of veneers also plays an obvious role in overall cost. Several simultaneous veneers will often cost less per unit than a single veneer per visit. Single veneers are often charged at a premium. Many dentists provide financing options that make veneers possible for patients.



