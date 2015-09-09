Sugar Me Wax Announces Opening of New Scottsdale, Arizona, Location

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Sugar Me Wax (http://www.sugarmewax.com), Phoenix's premier Brazilian wax salon that specializes in sugar waxing, is pleased to announce the official grand opening of their beautiful and modern Scottsdale location.



Brazilian waxing is a popular alternative to shaving because it removes all of the hair directly from the follicle, providing coverage for as many as 4-6 weeks post treatment.



Sugar Me Wax helps to prevent skin irritation and outbreaks by using a special sugar paste that is mixed into the wax.



The sugar paste helps calm the skin and sooths it while working to resuscitate the capillaries. The result is clear, smooth, supple and glowing skin that is outbreak-free and not irritated.



With a variety of waxing salons for people to choose from, Sugar Me Wax stands apart from the pack with its signature sugaring technique and personalized membership options. Experienced skin care experts help guide their clients through their treatment options while providing a discreet, gentle waxing experience.



The new Sugar Me Wax Scottsdale location is now open for business. It is located at:

7310 E 6th Ave #9, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.



You can reach them by phone to schedule an appointment by calling: 480-500-1555.



You can learn more about Sugar Me Wax by visiting them online at: http://www.sugarmewax.com/scottsdale.



About Sugar Me Wax

Sugar Me Wax is a premier Brazilian waxing salon serving Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Sugar Me Wax offers a unique take on waxing by using a specially formulated sugar paste with their wax to help soothe the skin and prevent outbreaks, irritation or infection post treatment.



Sugar Me Wax offers a full suite of waxing services delivered by experienced, friendly and personable waxing technicians to serve its clientele, with a variety of value monthly subscription packages available.



