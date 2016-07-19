Sugar Momma Site Says More Men Are Now Dating Sugar Mommies

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --With the recent news that a 71-year-old grandmother married a 17-year-old man in the USA, Sugar Momma Site says the number of young men looking to date a sugar momma is on the rise. Almeda Errell from Sevierville, Tennessee hit the headlines recently when it was announced she married her new husband after just three weeks of knowing him, but according to the dating review site, this is not unusual.



A spokesman for Sugar Momma Site said: "More young men are now looking for a Sugar Momma for fun or a long lasting relationship. We have seen the number of young men looking for a more mature woman increase during 2015, and 2016."



According to Sugar Momma Site, women dating younger men is nothing new. Well-known celebrities have dated younger men for many years including Joan Collins, who has a 38-year-old age gap with her husband, Percy Gibson. She is not the only celebrity to date a younger man. In 2013, Tina Turner married Erwin Bach, who was 16 years younger than her. Mary Tyler Moore married Robert Levine in 1983 when she was 47, and he was 29. Edith Piaf was another example where age did not matter when she married Théo Sarapo in 1962 when she was 46 years old, and he was 26.



For many years men were trading in their wives and girlfriends for younger models, but now women are doing the same and becoming more successful.



Younger men are turning to Sugar Momma websites to find a more mature woman due to all the benefits they provide.



They include:



1. A sugar momma knows what she wants in life

2. A more mature woman is more experienced and knows how to satisfy a man

3. Sugar mommies have life experience

4. A Sugar Momma knows how to enjoy herself

5. Young men date a sugar momma due to the financial benefits they provide



