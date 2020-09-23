Sugar Run 5K Run to Be Virtual Event on November 14th

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --Due to the continued presence of Covid-19 in the community the annual Sugar Run 5K fundraiser will be held as a virtual run on Saturday, November 14th.



Founded in 2006 as a fundraising event to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), the Sugar Run 5 K has become an annual tradition in Memphis. 2020 is first-ever virtual race.



"As healthcare professionals, we are keenly aware of the presence of Covid-19 in our community. After reviewing CDC protocol and decided it best to make this a virtual run and hope that our past runners and teams will support us even more this year," said Dr. Kashif Latif.



Participants may run or walk at their own pace from any location and will receive a long-sleeved Tech shirt and a finisher's medal complete with a spinning sugar cube.



Registration is now open at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/32865/sugar-run-5k



The Memphis Sugar Run 5K is held on World Diabetes Day with all funds going to the JDRF to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). T1D is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body's immune system. Over 1 million Americans suffer from Type 1 Diabetes a disease for which there is no cure.



About the Sugar Run 5K

The Sugar Run is a 5K is celebrating 14 years funding a research cure for T1D. We are proud to announce that we have donated over $250,000 to JDRF West TN Chapter.



Contact:

Janet Butler-Curtis

901-384-0065

jcurtis@amdiabetes.net

http://amdiabetes.net