SugarCRM Magento Sync Connector PRO Launched to Manage Customer Relationship

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --To help business owners increase customer retention and to increase sales and loyalty SugarCRM Magento Sync Connector PRO has been launched. Danmar Computers launched the new application that allows those that trade online and have an online store to easily create a link between Magento and SugarCRM, helping to increase sales.



With the increased competition now available online, and with customer retention costing less than marketing for new customers it is important for online stores to look at ways of keeping hold of their customers and understand their needs and interests for continuous sales. The SugarCRM Magento Sync Connector PRO makes that possible by providing a business with an important tool that transfers the information from a website into SugarCRM.



A spokesman for Danmar Computers said: "The new application creates a sync between Magento, the open source e-commerce system and SugarCRM."



Due to the success of SugarCRM Magento Sync Connector PRO, which provides the business with a lead when a customer visits their store, it has gained worldwide attention. It has been hailed as one of the most important lead generation tools in helping a business to retain their customer and increase sales on new products and services.



"In short, with the new module, when a customer registers in Magento, that customer will be synced with Sugar CRM as a new lead, and when the customer completes the checkout in the store the lead created in Sugar CRM will be converted into an account and a contact, adding the address and the phone numbers from the checkout form. In addition, the module will automatically create a lead for each client which will be converted into an opportunity and in which all the ordered products will be added."



One of the biggest problems a business has when it comes to trading online is the low conversion rates when a person visits their site. Millions of small business owners are spending thousands of dollars on marketing techniques, SEO services and advertising to increase the number of visitors to their store with the hope of generating increased sales. That spending can be reduced by using SugarCRM Magento Sync Connector PRO.



The application is easy to use and can help businesses to increase conversion rates by targeting the right audience with products and services that they would be interested in through email campaigns.



To learn more about the application that can help a business to understand their customer more, and to increase sales and make campaigns more successful, please visit https://danmarcrm.com/store/products/sugarcrm-magento-sync-connector-pro/



About DanmarCRM

DanmarCRM was established in 2000.



