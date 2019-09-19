Sugarman & Company Excels in Business Mediation in San Jose and San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Business mediation is an affordable and efficient means of solving issues between two disputing parties. Cooperation is the sole focus of the process. Sugarman & Company LLP helps in business mediation in San Jose and San Francisco by bringing parties in a neutral setting with an impartial mediator present.



The professionals at Sugarman & Company offer expert witness and forensic accounting services to plaintiff and defense attorneys throughout all stages of pre-trial and courtroom activities.



Experience is extremely vital when it comes to these matters, and each jurisdiction is different. The professionals at Sugarman & Company bring their knowledge and expertise to eliminate issues and options with parties to reach an agreement.



Litigation is a complex process involving lawyers, legal documentation, and, often, court appearances. All such hassles can be better avoided if both parties agree to mediate.



The mediator will explain the rules and the mediation process to each party. A representative from each party is allowed to address their particular issues before the mediator. The mediator will then ask questions, in turn, to better understand the situation. If required, they might invite each party to a private meeting to better understand their perspective and assess possible solutions. The goal is to reach an agreeable solution, and the mediator will work on that.



Irrespective of the problems, Sugarman & Company aims at resolving issues to the satisfaction of each party. The mediators are highly professional and knowledgeable, and they know what it takes to mediate these sessions.



The binding agreement can be upheld in court. However, it is subject to change at a later date if the circumstances change and current contract is no longer valid. Being reliable experts in the field, the mediators focus on keeping all information confidential.



About Sugarman & Company

Sugarman & Company provides forensic accounting, expert witness testimony, litigation support, and workout and bankruptcy consulting. It specializes in implementation of cost controls and assumption of management responsibilities, prepares extensive financial analyses, and negotiates with creditors and supervises orderly liquidation of assets.