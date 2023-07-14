Sugarman & Company LLP Receives Accolades as a Leading Financial Consulting Firm in Fresno and Oakland, California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2023 --Sugarman & Company LLP, a renowned Consulting and Accounting Firm, has established itself as one of the trusted financial consulting firms in Fresno and Oakland, California. With over five decades of experience, Sugarman & Company LLP has earned accolades for its expertise and experience in financial consultancy. Their services include forensic accounting, litigation consulting, business bankruptcy, court-appointed fiduciary services, and expert witness testimony.



With Randy Sugarman at the helm, the Managing Partner, Sugarman & Company LLP possesses experience analyzing complex financial challenges and implementing effective solutions. As one of the leading financial consulting firms in Fresno and Oakland, California, the firm takes pride in assuming full responsibility for achieving favorable client outcomes. Randy Sugarman's thoroughness and direct approach ensure a comprehensive understanding of all issues involved, leading to mutually beneficial solutions for all parties concerned.



As a genuine problem solver, Randy Sugarman is dedicated to providing tailored solutions for financially distressed companies. The company works closely with its clients, existing staff, and professionals to deliver exceptional results.



With a track record spanning over 50 years, Sugarman & Company LLP has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes in financial reorganizations, having successfully reorganized over $1 billion of debt.



One of the key strengths of Sugarman & Company LLP as an economic consulting firm in Fresno and Oakland, California lies in its extensive network of professionals, enabling the firm to tackle diverse reorganization projects effectively. Deeply rooted in the San Francisco area, the firm has built strong connections within the local real estate market, facilitating prompt property liquidation when required for successful reorganizations.



About Sugarman & Company LLP

